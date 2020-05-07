iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 26,850,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,280,861. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.