iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $36.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

