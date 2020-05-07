iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $247.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $271.09.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

