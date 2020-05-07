iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,525,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,978,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,295,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.36. 236,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,267. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.