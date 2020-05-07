iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,238 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

