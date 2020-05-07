iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

