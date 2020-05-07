J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

JJSF opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

