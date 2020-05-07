Jack in the Box (JACK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.85. 36,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,084. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,554 shares of company stock valued at $532,156 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

