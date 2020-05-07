JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JD Sports Fashion earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

