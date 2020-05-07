Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $947.32 million during the quarter. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 31.18%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

