Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,569 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 7.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,716,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,314,000 after buying an additional 1,069,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $12,674,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 649,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 1,606,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

