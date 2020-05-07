Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $423,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,894. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.