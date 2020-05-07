Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westpac Banking Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

WBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 887,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,239. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 238,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

