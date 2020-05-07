Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

MRWSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.24.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

