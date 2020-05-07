Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 94,372 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRTX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $270.01. 1,621,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $226.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,880,000 after buying an additional 790,506 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

