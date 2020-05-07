Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 8th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $504,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,740,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

