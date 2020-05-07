Jon T. Holmlund Sells 3,064 Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,064 shares in the company, valued at $37,258.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GRTX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 12,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

