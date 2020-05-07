Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 93,280 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.