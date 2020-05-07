Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.