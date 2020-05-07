JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

