Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Cfra reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 9,348,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

