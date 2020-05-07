Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,000 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,909,836. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

