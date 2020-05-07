Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 2.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Crown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.46. 1,082,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

