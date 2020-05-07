Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. Bunge accounts for about 2.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bunge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,982. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BG. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

