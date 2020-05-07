Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.18 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

ITB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,309 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

