Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,638 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.63. 3,778,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.