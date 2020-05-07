Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,128 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

