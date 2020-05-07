KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 143.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

