Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Kennametal worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kennametal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.38.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

