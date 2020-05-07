KeyCorp Comments on Despegar.com Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Despegar.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.12 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 863,186 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 517,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 903,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 169,208 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 405,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 57,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.