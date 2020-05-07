Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

