Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kimco Realty by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 6,183,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

