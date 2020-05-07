Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

