Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,053 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after buying an additional 483,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.78 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

