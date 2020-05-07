Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $1.72 Million in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 226.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $1,592,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

