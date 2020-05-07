Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,309,211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,327,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,266,000.

In other news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $797,922.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,078.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,566 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -549.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 11.31. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

