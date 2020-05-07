Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $1.82 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

HRC stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

