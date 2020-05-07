Kyber Network Market Capitalization Hits $113.31 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $113.31 million and approximately $54.51 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006356 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Bancor Network, Bithumb and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.02124121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00173658 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,861,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,028,289 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinone, Neraex, Zebpay, Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX, DEx.top, Huobi, COSS, DragonEX, ABCC, Gate.io, Kucoin, CPDAX, Binance, Livecoin, TDAX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, AirSwap, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Tidex, Liqui, OKEx, CoinExchange, Coinnest and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.