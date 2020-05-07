L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 275.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of L3Harris worth $36,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $182.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.80. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

