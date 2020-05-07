Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 92,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 286,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 11,886,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,341,467. The company has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.