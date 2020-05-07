Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Laurentian Bank of Canada earned a coverage optimism score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.30.

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.56. The company had a trading volume of 186,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,329. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$26.83 and a one year high of C$46.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$238.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.37448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

