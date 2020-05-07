Leatt (LEAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

OTCMKTS LEAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.12. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

