Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

