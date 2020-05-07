Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 75,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,542. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.