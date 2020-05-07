Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.89.

Several analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other Life Storage news, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. AEW Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $65,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $57,745,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $39,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after buying an additional 197,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after buying an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.05. 342,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,618. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

