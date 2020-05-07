Linde’s (LIN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.59.

Shares of LIN traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.01. 40,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,323. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $197.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,455,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

