Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Line by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 1,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Line by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Line by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LN opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Line Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). Line had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Line Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

