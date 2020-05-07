Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

LGF.A has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

LGF.A stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,032. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.57 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

