Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $51,672.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.01653099 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,859.26 or 0.99568313 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 674,130,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Braziliex, SouthXchange, YoBit, Exrates, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

