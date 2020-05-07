Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.78 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.